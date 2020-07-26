The Winery At Wilcox holds event for Christmas In July celebration

The Winery At Wilcox holds an event for Christmas In July celebration on Saturday the 25th. A live band, Toucan Jam, and two local venders attended. Sally McCombs had her table set up for Trades Of Hope. Sarah Pruzinsky had her table for Miss P’s Objets D’Art.

Jamie Lynn Warrender, the manager, said that the PWA (Pennsylvania Winery Association) named The Winery At Wilcox the “Number One Wine Maker In PA”. Warrender said Josh Galsick makes 85,000 gallons of wine a year for the winery.

Warrender said that Jamie Williams is the owner of The Winery At Wilcox.