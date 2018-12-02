Winter sports season set to begin

Photos by Larry Smith

The winter sports seasons are set to begin this week. Wrestling and both basketball teams will face their first tests of the season beginning this Friday, Dec. 6. The wrestlers kick off their year at the highly competitive Hickory Tournament on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7; the Wolves won the tournament in 2017. The Lady Wolves tip off Friday night, Dec. 6, in the Johnsonburg Tournament and will face perennial powerhouse Coudersport in the opening round. The Wolves travel to Bradford to face the Owls on Friday night under new head coach Caleb Landmesser. A winter sports preview will be published on Dec. 11. Shown above, Ella Marconi puts up a jump shot under pressure in Saturday's scrimmage against DuBois and Chad Greville drives to the hoop and takes a foul in Saturday's scrimmage against St. Marys.