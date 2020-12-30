Wolf gives OK for sports to resume next week

Governor Tom Wolf and Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced today that youth and high school sports and extracurricular activities in the state can restart on Monday, Jan. 4.

Activities have been on hold since Dec. 12.

“This does not mean that we’re out of the woods, not by any means.” We still have significant mitigation efforts in place,” said Wolf on Wednesday.

“We need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, because if we get complacent and let these numbers begin to go back up, the danger to our communities, to our families, to our healthcare system, will return with swift and deadly consequences.”

The Ridgway and Johnsonburg Area School Districts can’t begin practice until the in-class learning begins. Both are set to re-start on Jan. 11. The Kane Area School District is set to return on Monday, Jan. 4. When teams return to practice they will need to get at least four practices in and must have 10 total (counting from Nov. 20) before starting the regular season. Those that have 10 in will still have to conduct four additional practices due to the shutdown.