Wolves and Elkers set for Week 1 showdown in D9 Football League

It doesn't take long for the cream to rise to the top. Week 1 of the D9 Large School Football League will go a long way to see who starts to rise and who starts to fall. There is no bigger game on the schedule than the matchup between the 1-0 Kane Wolves and the 1-0 Ridgway Elkers.

The Elkers had no trouble with St. Marys in Week 0. After spotting the Flying Dutch 6 points, Ridgway dominated the final three quarters on their way to a 42-6 win. The Elkers are no strangers to success. They are the defending Large School champion and a favorite to repeat in 2019.

The Ridgway and Johnsonburg school districts combined their football programs in 2013 and it has been a recipe for success for 11th year Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl. The leader of the Elkers has been involved in many battles with the Wolves and is prepared for another one on Friday night under the lights at Paul R. Miller Stadium.