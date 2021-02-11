Wolves back on the track Saturday at Altoona

After a year away from the sport due to the COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 spring seasons, the Kane girls and boys track teams are looking forward to competing Saturday at the Altoona Invitational.

Nice weather has allowed the teams to get outdoors in preparation for the campaign, which will see them host Eisenhower and Northern Potter on Tuesday, March 30.

New boys head coach Todd Silfies and girls head coach Jim Sirianni are looking forward to seeing the Wolves in action to get a feel for how much was lost or gained with no season last year.

"It's great to go in there, but there are a lot of question marks," Silfies said. "Our sophomores didn't have a freshman season, and our freshmen didn't have an eighth-grade season, so I think it's going to go a long way to see where we're at. I guess it's also going to show who's been doing the most during the last year of being shut down."

The coach chuckled when asked about the school's strong track and field tradition.

"No pressure, right (laugh)? This is a school known for producing great track and field athletes. It's been that way long before I got here 15 years ago," he said.

That pressure is relieved by a talented staff.

"Some of it just comes down to being faster than the guy or girl next to you, but a lot of it is technique, and that's where we're blessed to have great assistants," the boys' coach said.

Assisting Silfies and Sirianni are Rae El Whitman, Mike Syzmanski, Sandy Mishic, Trisha Bell, and Jenelle Johnson. Long-time, retired head coach Tom Cecchetti will be back soon to help with the vaulters.

"It is a highly individual sport, and we have people here to put them in a position to succeed. We've got a lot of help, and I couldn't be happier with this staff, and what I know they can do for the kids," Silfies said.