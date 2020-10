Aiden Zampogna (#21) scored the winning goal 25 seconds into overtime to to give the Kane Wolves a 6-5 win over Elk County Catholic Saturday at home. The win snapped a 4-game losing streak and evened the Wolves mark at 4-4. It was Zampogna's second goal of the game. ECC is 3-4. You can read more about the contest in Monday's edition of The Kane Republican.