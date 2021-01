Carson Whiteman scored a game-high 16 points in the Wolves, 46-31, home win over Smethport Monday night. Zuke Smith and Andy Jekielek each scored eight points, Mason Zuzek (7), Matt DeLuca (4), and Bryce Bizzak (3) also scored. Alex Ognen, Chase Burdick, and Brandon Higley all had eight points for the Hubbers. Layne Shall added 7. The 2-0 Wolves return to action Saturday at Oswayo Valley.