Wolves celebrate Homecoming with 51-7 win over Bradford

After two, tough season opening losses the Kane Wolves rebounded with an impressive 51-7 win over Bradford (0-3) Friday night at Paul R. Miller Stadium. The team was coming off a 23-7 loss to St. Marys after falling in Ridgway 17-14 on opening night.

Kane came out fast and furious and led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter. Addison Plants picked off new Owls quarterback Lucas Laktash on the game’s second play of from scrimmage giving his team the ball at the Bradford 31-yard line. Four plays later, Harley Morris scored from 15 yards out and hit Bobby Rumcik for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Following a Bradford punt the Wolves drove 70-yards on four plays with Plants scoring from seven yards out. Morris hit Ricky Zampogna for the conversion to make it 16-0. A 65-yard drive followed another punt. Quarterback Zuke Smith scored from a yard out. The PAT was blocked.

Mason Metz recovered a fumble on Bradford’s next possession and on first down Josh Buhl scored the first of his three touchdowns with a 48-yard scamper. Morris, who is the holder, hit Rumcik for the conversion to make it 30-0 with 9:37 remaining in the half. Following a fumble recovery by Gus Traugott Smith hit Zampogna for a 19-yard score and Ryan Buhl added the PAT to make it 37-0.

A Morris interception at the Kane 37 yard-line led to a five-yard score by Buhl. His brother Ryan’s PAT made it 44-0.

The Wolves final score came on the opening drive of the second half. Buhl scored TD number three from five yards out to cap the 72-yard, 11 play drive. Ryan Buhl’s extra point ended Kane’s scoring.

Nolan Gonzalaz picked up Bradford’s only score with a seven-yard run and Abbie Nuzzo’s PAT ended the scoring at 51-7.

More in-depth details, stats, and comments will appear in Monday’s edition.

Sarri Swanson the daughter of Bill and Tammy Swanson was named the 2020 Kane High Homecoming Queen at halftime.