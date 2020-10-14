Wolves defeat Northern Potter 9-0

The Kane Wolves have been a goal scoring machine the past two games. After beating Elk County Catholic 6-0 on the road Monday, the Kane boys defeated Northern Potter 9-0 Wednesday at home.

Jon Mishic and John Feikls each had hat tricks. Mishic has scored four goals in the last two games. His first came 4:41 in. His second came with 16:53 left in the first half and the third with 4:39 remaining giving the Wolves a 4-0 lead. Feikls first goal was scored with 28:58 left in the half. He added two in the second half to go along with first career goals by Mason Merry, Isaac Smith, and Wyatt Jensen.

According to Wolves head coach Rene Saquin Josh Greville, who had a hat track in the ECC win and Aaron Mishic each had two assists. Justin Michic, Ethan Illerbrun, Caleb Waite, and Alex Bechakas also had an assist. Waite and Owen Hillard each had two saves while sharing goaltending duties.

The 7-5 Wolves travel to St. Marys to play the Dutch on Friday.