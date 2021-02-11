Wolves dominate Moniteau 68-32 to advance to the district finals

Led by Zuke Smith with 19 points and Carson Whiteman with 17 points, the Wolves took down Moniteau with a very dominant performance. The Wolves were able to control the pace of play and got lots of offensive rebounds that led to second chance points. They were also able to get nice contributions from Matt DeLuca who had 8, Bryce Bizzak with 7, and Mason Zuzek with 6.

Kane will take on Brookville Saturday night. for the District 9 Class AAA championship.

Read the full story on the Wolves victory in Wednesday's print edition.