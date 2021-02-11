Wolves fall to Brookville in District title game

Looking to avenge a loss in the district title game from a year ago, the Wolves came into Saturday looking to take home the title. Unfortunately, the Wolves fell short to Brookville. The Raiders were led by Jace Miner who had a game high 22 points and Danny Lauer who added in 18. The Raiders also got 13 points from Hunter Geer. The Wolves fell behind early and even though they had some nice offensive runs, just could not get back into the game. The Wolves were led by Zuke Smith with 13 points and Carson Whiteman with 10 and Matt DeLuca adding 9.

Despite all the challenges this Wolves’s team faced, they were still able to have a successful season. The Wolves overcame multiple school shutdowns due to covid and having to play multiple games without some key players due to contact tracing. Through all those challenges they were able to stay healthy through the rest of the season and win big games in Johnsonburg and at Ridgway. They were also able to make it to their second D9 game in a row, after a dominating 68-32 win over Moniteau in the semi-finals.