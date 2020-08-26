Wolves football Heat Acclimatization week underway

Wolves head football coach Jim Hillman, his assistants and 28 players hit the practice field Monday for the first mandatory, non-contact practice of Heat Acclimatization week. It was announced also Monday by the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) teams in all sports can start competition Sept. 14.

“Things went really well. The kids were excited to be here and excited for the season to start. I saw a lot of good effort. We’ve been together for four weeks now and finally, everybody’s here rocking and rolling. We had a great practice,” is how Hillman described opening day. Teams were able to conduct voluntary workouts in July once school boards approved COVID-19 health and safety plans.

If all was normal the Wolves would be preparing to host Moniteau for their season opener Friday. The first game will now be Friday, Sept. 18 against a foe at a site to be determined. Schedules are being worked on and should be released by the end of the week. After Friday’s decision by the PIAA to go forward with fall sports despite the recommendation by Governor Wolf and the State Health Department to postpone K-12 sports until 2021 the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 released a joint statement on Monday from its superintendents in the Elk, McKean, Cameron, and Potter counties it serves allowing for sports to begin Monday, Sept. 14. Schedules for all sports focusing on keeping travel within the geographical area are being developed. The status of district championships is currently unknown.

Schools with football teams in the IU9 area include – Kane, Ridgway, St. Marys, Smethport, Port Allegany, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Bradford, and Cameron County which could make up the bulk of the schedule. Elk County Catholic while not part of the IU9 fits within the geographical area and could also be included. All were part of the former Allegany Mountain League which also included Sheffield. In 2018 the league merged with the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference and formed three District 9 divisions. The Large School Division included the Wolves Ridgway, St. Mary, Bradford, Brockway, Brookville, Clarion, Karns City, Moniteau, and Punxsutawney. The Small School North Division included Cameron County, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Sheffield, and Smethport and the South Division included ECC, Curwensville, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, and Union-AC Valley. DuBois was to take the place of Brockway in the Large Division this season with the Rovers dropping down to the South Division. Last season Clarion and Clarion-Limestone merged and will be known this season as the Central Clarion Bobcats.

Hillman feels it was the right decision to play locally and is looking forward to a schedule that will include familiar faces. “We’ve talked before about when things get rough you keep the circle close. Where we’re at now we have the best opportunity to get some sort of season in playing this way. Hopefully, it runs through October,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea. With lower numbers, there’s less chance of somebody picking something up so I think that’s why it’s a fantastic idea. When it comes to the teams we haven’t played in a while it will be exciting. It will be like the old AML. There’s a lot of good football that’s played in the area. We’re excited to see those teams and get back together with some of them,” he added.

The Wolves are coming off a 6-5 season which saw them advance to the District 9 Class AA semi-finals. It was a nice rebound from Hillman’s first season which saw them finish 2-7.

During those two seasons, several younger players were immediately put under fire due to limited rosters. It’s something that Hillman feels will help as the team enters the 2020 season. “It’s been like that since my first year. Now it’s going to come to fruition with all the things we’ve been working on and what we’re trying to build here. It’s what we do and I think the experience the guys got is going to pay off,” he said. “When you don’t have big numbers you have to rely on the younger kids. At some point in the game, you have to get the older guys and veterans off the field. I admire the young kids that can step up and do it. We have to work with what we have and I couldn’t be prouder with the kids we have,” he added.

Current state mandates do not allow fans in the stands which will be abnormal. Hillman still holds out hope that could change. “I haven’t addressed it yet with the team. Stranger things have happened. We weren’t going to have football than all of a sudden we have football so maybe things will get pulled back (on attendance). I’d like to see it where maybe each player could get a couple tickets and let it go in that direction. Like you said you can’t control, what you can’t control so let the chips fall where they might. With that being said the kids are getting to play football. That’s what is important.”