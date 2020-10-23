Wolves look to even mark tonight

While they may not be appearing in the District 9 Class AA playoffs this evening the Kane Wolves still have a goal of finishing over .500 for the season. That quest starts tonight when they host Otto-Eldred (1-3). A win will even their mark at 3-3 and pave the way to finish 4-3 next week against Elk County Catholic.

“These are our playoffs. That’s what we’ve been preaching to the kids before we went up to Bradford. We need to win out, get over .500, and finish the season strong to get ready for next year,” said Kane head coach Jim Hillman.

The Wolves defeated the Owls 27-14 last Friday to improve to 2-3. “We’re super ready to go. It’s been a good week. We had to heal up a bit. It was a hard fought win last week. We’re back and ready to go and have Reese (Novosel) back which is a good thing,” said Hillman. Novosel left the 59-27 week four loss in St. Marys with concussion symptoms and missed last week. The team is still without sophomore Addison Plants.

The Wolves coach knows the Terrors are a tougher team then their 1-3 record. They were defeated 60-6 by unbeaten Smethport, defeated Port Allegany 40-30, lost to once beaten Coudersport 43-16, and last week at Elk County Catholic 34-28. They are led by senior quarterback Cole Sebastian who has completed 67 of 117 passes for 733 yards and seven touchdowns (4 interceptions).

“They’re record doesn’t resemble what kind of team they are. They’re kind of like us we’re 2-3 and we’re better than that and they’re 1-3. We’re very similar. We’ve watched them play and they do some real nice things,” Hillman said. “They have a super quarterback who has thrown for over 5,000 yards in his career. We have a lot to prepare for and we’re going to have to play strong to win,” he added.

As for the Wolves, Hillman feels his team is ready to roll and praised his player’s determination.

“We’ve got super kids. Whether they’re starting on Friday night or the practice and JV squad everybody’s pitching in 110 percent. They give everything they have. The kids had another great week of practice. They’re working hard and treating this like a playoff week. We all can’t wait to hit the field,” he said.

The game will be broadcast on WXZY, 101.7 FM and WDDH, 97.5 FM. A live feed with be provided by the Kane Area School District - https://vimeo.com/kasd. It will also be shown at the Kane Family-Drive in with donations going to the Kane Quarterback Club.

2020 Wolves statistical leaders

Rushing: Harley Morris 41-184-1TD, Josh Buhl 31-181-1TD, Zuke Smith 27-168-1TD, Addison Plants 8-80-1TD.

Passing: Zuke Smith 44-107-651-7TD-2Int.

Receiving: Josh Buhl 7-210-2TD, Bobby Rumcik 9-172-1TD, Ricky Zampogna 15-194-2TD, Harley Morris 9-50-1TD.

Tackles: Jake Costanzo 48, Josh Buhl 29, Harley Morris 28 (3 int.), Ricky Zampogna 24, Addison Plants 23 (1 int.), Gus Traugott 23 (1 sack), Reese Novosel 19, Mason Metz 16 (2 sacks, 2 fumble), Ryan Buhl 16.

Kicking: Ryan Buhl 5-6 PAT’s

2-pt. conversion: Bobby Rumcik 2, Ricky Zampogna 1, Josh Buhl 1).