The 5-4 Wolves will look to rebound from a 46-36, home loss to Elk County Catholic (14-3) in Johnsonburg tonight. The Rams are 11-3.

Tonight's JV game will start at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow. The games will be live streamed on the Johnsonburg Area School District News Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/johnsonburgasdnews.