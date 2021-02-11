Wolves Northwest Regional Seedings

Freshman Ethan Illerbrun the District 9 Class AA runner-up at 113-pounds is seeded fourth at Saturday's Northwest Regional championships in Sharon. Junior 138-pound runner-up Harley Morris is also seeded fourth. Sophomore Luke Ely, the district third-place finisher, is seeded sixth.

There are eight wrestlers in each class. The top three will move on to the Super Regional on March 6 which will include wrestlers from the Southwest Regional. The top four from that tourney will move onto the PIAA Championships set for March 13 in Hershey.

Johnsonburg senior Cole Casilio, the District 9 Class AA 160-pound champion, was awarded the top seed for Saturday's Northwest Regional championships being held in Sharon. 138-pound district champ Nolan Shaffer is the the number-two seed, 145-pound senior Dalton Stahli, the District 9 runner-up is the third seed, 152-pound runner-up sophomore Kaden Dennis is the fourth seed, and sophomore Rayce Milliard the third-place district finisher is the five seed at 132-pounds.