Wolves open baseball season on Friday

For the first time in 309 days the Kane High School baseball squad will take to the field Friday afternoon in Karns City. There was no season last year due to COVID-19. The Wolves last played on May 22, 2019 when they were beaten by Brookville in the District 9 Class AAA playoffs.

Kane will compete as a Double-A school this season. The class is loaded with talented teams which include Friday’s opponents the Gremlins, Johnsonburg, Brockway, Coudersport, Cranberry, Curwensville, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Port Allegany, and Redbank Valley. Brookville also dropped down a class for the upcoming 18-game campaign.

Head coach Josh Jekieleck and assistant Mark Kossak’s team will play their home opener on Tuesday, April 6 vs. Curwensville. Home games will be played at the Mt. Jewett American Legion Field. The Wolves will host nine games.

2021 Kane Wolves Baseball Schedule

Friday, March 26 – at Karns City – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 29 – at Brockway – 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 – at Elk County Catholic – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 – Curwensville – 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 – Union – 4:15 p.m.

Friday, April 9 – Smethport – 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13 – Johnsonburg – 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 – DuBois Area Catholic – 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 – at AC-Valley – 11 a.m.

Monday, April 19 – Bradford – 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20 – Brockway – 4:15 p.m.

Friday, April 23 – at Warren – 4 p.m.

Monday, April 26 – Port Allegany – 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28 – Elk County Catholic – 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4 – at Curwensville – 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 6 – at Smethport – 4:15 p.m.

Friday, May 7 – at Port Allegany – 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 – at Johnsonburg – 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 – at DuBois Area Catholic – 4 p.m.