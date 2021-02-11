Wolves open playoffs tonight at home vs. Moniteau

The Kane boys will host Moniteau tonight in the Class AAA District 9 semi-finals (7 p.m.). The Wolves enter the game 7-5. The Warriors are 7-11. The winner will travel to Brookville to take on the top-seeded, 18-2 Raiders on Saturday for the championship.

Kane won last year’s semi-final at Moniteau before losing to Brookville in the championship game.

Montieau is led by Kyle Pry who averages 14.1 per game. The Warriors average 48.9 per outing. Senior Carson Whiteman tops the Wolves with 18.8 per game. Seniors Zuke Smith (7.8) and Mason Zuzek (6.1) also have been steady. Junior Andy Jekielek has been strong and led the scoring in the win at Ridgway.

“It will be nice to get another game at home. It’s good especially for the seniors. We love everything about our gym,” Kane head coach Caleb Landmesser said. “The kids really represent our community as well as any team that I’ve been around. They’re proud to be able to play at home in the Wolves Den one more time.”

Tonight’s game will be aired on WDDH, 97.5 – The Hound and will be live streamed by the Kane Area School District - https://vimeo.com/kasd.