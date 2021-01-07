Wolves open the season Friday at Otto-Eldred

The Kane Wolves will open the 2021 basketball season Friday night in Otto-Eldred. The team got back to practice on Monday after being off from Dec. 12 due to a state-mandated high school sports shutdown.

Head coach Caleb Landmesser is thrilled his squad will have the opportunity to play.

“It’s a definition of a team effort by everybody in the community, our team, school, and society, in general, to pull together and do this in a safe manner. We’re very happy to be back on the court,” the coach said.

Landmesser kept in touch with his team throughout the layoff and did so in unique ways.

“We met virtually, a few times a week. We went over plays and film, but also did a lot of fun things. We played games, did trivia night, and things to keep the kids engaged and involved,” he said.

The Kane coach feels his team was ready to roll when it was time to return to practice. “There was definitely some rust but they did a good job of shaking that off. They’re working hard to get back to where we were when we left off. The biggest thing you’re going to face outside the obvious of conditioning is timing. They’ve been good paying attention to detail and getting back into the swing of things,” he said.

The Wolves will compete in the IU9 Bubble as was done in the fall. They’ll play teams in McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter Counties. Crowd size will be limited and players and coaches will be required to wear masks. Landmesser discussed the COVID precautions.

“The biggest difference I noticed is a hindrance to one’s voice carrying. It’s difficult when you have to talk so much on the court to be effective. As far as running the kids have been good with it. Their priority is to stay on the court so they’ve been safe having [the masks] over their nose and over their mouth. They’ve been alright. It’s definitely different but the kids are taking it in stride,” he said.

After going 6-15, in 2018-2019 the Wolves went 15-9 last season and advanced to the District 9 Class AAA title game. Landmesser likes how his group has gelled over the past two seasons and their approach to the game.

“As far as the team construct, we’re very versatile which we’re excited about. We can play a lot of different styles and defensively I think we’re going to be a lot of fun. Most importantly it’s a great group of kids that enjoy each other’s company and enjoying the game of basketball. At the end of the day, it’s about having fun and having a good time and we’ll definitely do that.”

Making up the varsity squad are seniors Carson Whitman, Zuke Smith, Matt Deluca, Mason Zukek, and Bryce Bizzak who were all integral to last year’s success. Juniors include Jake Costanzo, Jack Bell, Josh Greville, Andy Jekielek, and Jonathan and Justin Mishic, and sophomore Landon Darr. Players filling out the JV roster are sophomores Daniel Paul, Jordan Vogel, and freshmen Dane Anderson and Sam Lundeen.

Landmesser knows things can change at a moment’s notice with another shutdown. He feels his team knows they can’t take anything for granted.

“If anything it’s helped bring perspective to them and us coaches as to how much of a privilege it is to step on the court for so many reasons,” he said. “There are many people throughout the nation who would like to do what we’re doing who can’t during this pandemic. They realize how blessed they are to be doing it during these difficult times. It brings a level of intensity to practice and in turn, it will to games which I think is at a higher level than it’s been in the past.”