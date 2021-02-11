Wolves overcome 16 point third quarter deficit to defeat the Rams 47-43

JOHNSONBURG, PA

A Josh Greville layup in the final minute of the fourth quarter completed a 16 point deficit for the Wolves. Carson Whiteman led the Kane comeback with a game high 19 points; 12 coming in the second half. Andrew Jekilek added 7 points and Matt DeLuca chipped in 6 points, all coming in the fourth quarter. The Rams were led by Cam Stelene with 14 points and Gabe Watts who added 11.

The win upped the Wolves mark to 6-4. They travel to Ridgway Tuesday.