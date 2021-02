The Kane Wolves improved to 5-2 with a 43-35 win at Smethport (6-7). Kane was led by Zuke Smith with 16 points. Mason Zuzek added 8, and Carson Whiteman chipped in 7. Layne Shall led the Hubbers with 13 points.

The Wolves return to action Friday at Elk County Catholic (11-2) on Friday.