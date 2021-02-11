Wolves play at Brookville tonight for Class AAA championship

The Wolves hoopsters will be at Brookville tonight (6 p.m.) to face the Raiders for the District 9 Class AAA championship. They will be seeking their first title since beating Brockway in the Class AA title game in 2016.

The 8-5 Wolves defeated Moniteau 68-32 at home on Tuesday. Brookville the top-seed has been idle since a 72-62 win over Clarion on March 1. It’s a rematch from last year’s title game won by the Raiders – 59-52.

Zuke Smith scored 19 points and Carson Whiteman 17 in the semi-final win controlled by the Wolves wire-to-wire. Matt Deluca added eight, Bryce Bizzak seven, Andy Jekielek five, Mason Zuzek six, and Josh Greville and Jon and Justin Mischic each scored two points.

Brookville averages 64 points per outing and is led by Jace Miner who scores 18.1 points per game (ppg). Hunter Geer and Dany Lauer each average over nine ppg and Robert Keth – 7.4 ppg.

Kane head coach Caleb Landmesser discussed the matchup.

“Brookville is well-coached and has a great program. Coach Park does a really good job and has for years,” They’re very athletic they like to run up and down which is cool. We like to [do the same] depending on the scenario. They can play good basketball,”

Approach to the game

“The name of the game is discipline. It’s a very simple answer but that’s as broken down as I can be,” Landmesser said. “If we’re disciplined throughout the game in regards to our game plan and what we’re looking to do we’ll be OK. If we become undisciplined at times we’re going to run into trouble.”

The Wolves have shown the ability to come back as they did winning in Johnsonburg after trailing by as many as 16 points. They’ve also had to hang on and win in overtime as they did in Ridgway. The Kane coach said it’s important for his team to maintain its focus no matter how momentum changes.

“You can get into a lot of trouble when you get up or down and try to change things too much. Obviously, adjustments have to be made throughout the game but getting out of a game plan is how you either lose leads or don’t gain traction,” Landmesser said. “We feel comfortable with what we want to do. Bad things are going to happen. They always do. Bad things are going to happen to us and they’re going to happen to Brookville. How you mitigate the situations and how you move past them will make the difference.”

Last year’s loss

While admitting his team would love to get revenge for last year’s championship game loss, Landmesser feels it’s a different season.

“I’d be lying if I said we [haven’t thought about the loss] but that goes for both teams. Brookville beat us in a great game last year. We played well and they played well. It was a good game,” he said

“It’s the same for Brookville they don’t want to take a loss to a team they beat last year. Of course, it means something, but more than anything seasons are separate. Seasons are singular. While a lot of kids we have experienced the loss last year, it’s more important for them they win this year.”

Curbing the Enthusiasm

The Wolves coach and his team are excited about tonight’s game, but he also cautions they have to be able to control the emotions to come out on top. A win and they move on to the PIAA tournament. A loss the season is over.

“Every game and every time you step on the court you need to treat it like it might be your last for whatever reason. It doesn’t mean you play any harder or certainly not break-neck or out of control. Our kids look at every game as a blessing and know their season can end in Brookville but they’re going to take it in stride and play their game.”

Championship aspirations

While Kane has kept the one-game-at-a-time mentality, winning a title was the aim since practice started in late November according to Landmesser.

“Our kids had the championship goal from the start of the season. They don’t look at the season as accomplished until they do that. They’ve put in the work to be here. They knew they were talented but talent doesn’t mean anything. You have to play games. They were able to execute and come together as a real singular unit and power through the culmination of a very good season,” he said.

Both WDDH, 97.5 FM – The Hound and WXZY, 101.7 FM (wxzyradio.com) will air the game. WXZY - will live stream - https://www.facebook.com/wxzyradio as will KASD vimeo - https://vimeo.com/kasd and the KASD Youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/KaneAreaHighSchool