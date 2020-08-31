Wolves in Ridgway Sept. 18

If the preliminary football schedule is approved today the Kane Wolves will open their season Sept. 18 in Ridgway. Pending the expected approval by District 9 and Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) a rematch with the Elkers would be played at Paul R. Miller Stadium in Kane five weeks later on Oct. 23. There are eight games listed on the preliminary schedule which will also include two games with both Bradford and St. Marys.

Schedules for volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, and girls’ tennis are also expected to be announced Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic District 9 has been broken into two geographical areas which will disband the District 9 Large School and the Small School North and South Divisions. Last week the IU9 announced the schools in its service area of McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter counties could begin competition in all sports on Monday, Sept. 14 –football would start on Friday the 18th. Kane, Ridgway, Bradford, St. Marys, Coudersport, Smethport, Port Allegany, Otto-Eldred, and Cameron County are IU9 teams with football teams. Elk County Catholic, a private school not part of the IU9, will be factored in as well.

The schedules sent by email by the district Sunday also includes Brockway, Brookville, Clarion, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Union-AC Valley, and Sheffield. The teams will play nine games beginning Sept. 11.

Two former Small School North Division foes appear on the Wolves schedule. Elk County Catholic will visit on Oct. 30 and a game in Couderport on Nov. 6. The Falcons have won the past two district Class A titles. More information on possible plays may be known after today’s decision which could affect the final two weeks.

For the past two seasons the Wolves schedule included the other nine teams in the Large School Division - Ridgway, Bradford, Brookville, Brockway, Clarion, Karns City, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, and St. Marys. DuBois was to replace Brockway in the division and the Rovers were to move to the Small School South Division.

If the schedule is approved the Wolves will host St. Marys Sept. 25 and travel to Dutch Country Stadium on Oct. 9. Bradford will visit Oct. 2 and the Wolves will travel to Parkway Field on Oct. 16.

The Wolves are one of seven District 9 Class AA football teams which also include Ridgway, Brockway, Brookville, Clarion, Karns City, and Moniteau. Keystone which dropped from Class AA to A for the upcoming season is joined by Coudersport, Smethport, Port Allegany, Otto-Eldred, Elk County Catholic, Cameron County, Curwensville, Redbank Valley, Union, and Sheffield. District 9 3-A teams include St. Marys and Punxsutawney. DuBois and Bradford are 4-A schools.

Proposed 2020 District 9 Football Schedules

IU9 Schools

Kane Wolves: Sept. 18 – at Ridgway, Sept. 25 – St. Marys, Oct. 2 – Bradford, Oct. 9 – at St. Marys, Oct. 16 – at Bradford, Oct. 23 – Ridgway, Oct. 30 – Elk County Catholic, Nov. 6 – at Coudersport.

Ridgway: Sept. 18 – Kane, Sept. 25 – at Bradford, Oct. 2 – at St. Marys, Oct. 9 – Bradford, Oct. 16 – St. Marys, Oct. 23 – at Kane, Oct. 30 – at Otto-Eldred, Nov. 6 – Smethport.

Bradford: Sept. 18 – at St. Marys, Sept 25 – Ridgway, Oct. 2 – at Kane, Oct. 9 – at Ridgway, Oct. 16 – Kane, Oct. 23 – St. Marys, Oct. 30 – Smethport, Nov. 6 – at Port Allegany.

St. Marys: Sept. 18 – Bradford, Sept. 25 – at Kane, Oct. 2 – Ridgway, Oct. 9 – Kane, Oct. 16 – at Ridgway, Oct. 23 – at Bradford, Oct. 30 – Coudersport, Nov. 6 – Elk County Catholic.

Cameron County: Sept. 18 – at Elk County Catholic, Sept. 25 – Coudersport, Oct. 2 – at Otto-Eldred, Oct. 9 – at Smethport, Oct. 16 – Port Allegany, Oct. 23 – Elk County Catholic, Oct. 30 – at Port Allegany, Nov. 6 – Otto-Eldred.

Coudersport: Sept. 18 – Port Allegany, Sept. 25 – at Cameron County, Oct. 2 – Elk County Catholic, Oct. 9 – at Otto-Eldred, Oct. 16 – Smethport, Oct. 23 – at Port Allegany, Oct. 30 – at St. Marys, Nov. 6 – Kane.

Elk County Catholic: Sept. 18 – Cameron County, Sept. 25 – at Smethport, Oct. 2 – at Coudersport, Oct. 9 – Port Allegany, Saturday, Oct. 17 – Otto-Eldred, Oct. 23 – at Cameron County, Oct. 30 – at Kane, Nov. 6 – St. Marys.

Otto-Eldred: Sept. 18 – Smethport, Sept. 25 – at Port Allegany, Oct. 2 – Cameron County, Oct. 9 – Coudersport, Saturday, Oct. 17 – at Elk County Catholic, Oct. 23 – at Smethport, Oct. 30 – Ridgway, Nov. 6 – at Cameron County.

Port Allegany: Sept. 18 – at Coudersport, Sept. 25 – Otto-Eldred, Oct. 2 – Smethport, Oct. 9 – at Elk County Catholic, Oct. 16 – at Cameron County, Oct. 23 – Otto-Eldred, Oct. 23 – Couderport, Oct. 30 – Cameron County, Nov. 6 – Bradford.

Smethport: Sept. 18 – at Otto-Eldred, Oct. 25 – Elk County Catholic, Oct. 2 – at Port Allegany, Oct. 9 – Cameron County, Oct. 16 – at Coudersport, Oct. 23 – Otto-Eldred, Oct. 30 – at Bradford, Nov. 6 – at Ridgway.

Non-IU9 District 9 Schedules

Brockway: Sept. 11 – Union-AC, Sept. 18 – at Redbank Valley, Sept. 25 – Keystone, Oct. 2 – Sheffield, Oct. 9 – Curwensville, Oct. 16 – at Union-AC, Oct. 23 – Redbank Valley, Oct. 30 – at Keystone, Nov. 7 – at Sheffield.

Brookville: Sept. 11 – DuBois, Sept. 18 – at Clarion, Sept. 25 – Karns City, Oct. 2 – at Moniteau, Oct. 9 – Punxsutawney, Oct. 16 – at DuBois, Oct. 23 – Clarion, Oct. 30 – at Karns City, Nov. 6 – Moniteau.

Clarion: Sept. 11 – Punxsutawney, Sept. 18 – Brookville, Sept. 25 – at Moniteau, Oct. 2 – DuBois, Oct. 9 – at Karns City, Oct. 16 – at Punxsutawney, Oct. 23 – at Brookville, Oct. 30 – Moniteau, Nov. 6 – at DuBois.

Curwensville: Sept. 11 – at Redbank Valley, Sept. 18 – Sheffield, Sept. 25 – at Union-AC, Oct. 2 – Keystone, Oct. 9 – at Brockway, Oct. 16 – Redbank Valley, Oct. 24 – at Sheffield, Oct. 30 – Union-AC, Nov. 6 – at Keystone.

DuBois: Sept. 11 – at Brookville, Sept. 18 – at Karns City, Sept. 25 – Punxsutawney, Oct. 2 – at Clarion, Oct. 9 – Moniteau, Oct. 16 – Brookville, Oct. 23 – Karns City, Oct. 30 – at Punxsutawney, Nov. 6 – Clarion.

Karns City: Sept. 11 – at Moniteau, Sept. 18 – DuBois, Sept. 25 – at Brookville, Oct. 2 – at Punxsutawney, Oct. 9 – Clarion, Oct. 16 – Moniteau, Oct. 23 – at DuBois, Oct. 30 – Brookville, Nov. 6 – Punxsutawney.

Keystone: Sept. 12 – at Sheffield, Sept. 18 – Union-AC, Sept. 25 – at Brockway, Oct. 2 – at Curwensville, Oct. 9 – Redbank Valley, Oct. 16 – Sheffield, Oct. 23 – at Union-AC, Oct. 30 – Brockway, Nov. 6 – Curwensville.

Moniteau: Sept. 11 – Karns City, Sept. 18 – at Punxsutawney, Sept. 25 – Clarion, Oct. 2 – Brookville, Oct. 9 – at DuBois, Oct. 16 – at Karns City, Oct. 23 – Punxsutawney, Oct. 30 – at Clarion, Nov. 6 – at Brookville.

Punxsutawney: Sept. 11 – at Clarion, Sept. 18 – Moniteau, Sept. 25 – at DuBois, Oct. 2 – Karns City, Oct. 9 – at Brookville, Oct. 16 – Clarion, Oct. 23 – at Moniteau, Oct. 30 – DuBois, Nov. 6 – at Karns City.

Redbank Valley: Sept. 11 – Curwensville, Sept. 18 – Brockway, Sept. 26 – at Sheffield, Oct. 2 – Union-AC, Oct. 9 – at Keystone, Oct. 16 – at Curwensville, Oct. 23 – at Brockway, Oct. 30 – Sheffield, Nov. 6 – at Union-AC.

Sheffield: Sept. 12 – Keystone, Sept. 18 – at Curwensville, Sept. 26 – Redbank Valley, Oct. 2 – at Brockway, Oct. 9 – at Union-AC, Oct. 16 – at Keystone, Oct. 24 – Curwensville, Oct. 30 – at Redbank Valley, Nov. 7- Brockway.

Union-AC: Sept. 11 – at Brockway, Sept. 18 – at Keystone, Sept. 25 – Curwensville, Oct. 2 – at Redbank Valley, Oct. 9 – Sheffield, Oct. 16 – Brockway, Oct. 23 – Keystone, Oct. 30 – at Curwensville, Nov. 6 – Redbank Valley.