Wolves at Ridgway tonight

The Wolves will look for a second-straight win in Elk County tonight when they take on the Elkers in Ridgway. The Kane boys rallied for a 47-43 win in Johnsonburg to improve to 6-4. The Elkers won 44-27 in Austin Monday night to improve to 5-7. Tonight's game is the last to count towards District 9 seeding for the upcoming playoffs.

The Wolves compete in Class AA along with Brookville and Moniteau. Brookville improved to 18-2 with a 72-62 win over Clarion Monday night. Moniteau dropped to 7-13 with a 62-42 loss to Moniteau on Monday. Neither play tonight.

WDDH, 97.5 FM - The Hound will broadcast the varsity game and will also live stream it on it's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/975thehoundradio and Vimeo link - https://vimeo.com/laurelmedia.

The JV game will be streamed by the RASD on it's Elker Athletics Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/rollelkers