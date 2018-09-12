Wolves soccer team picks up first win against Ridgway

The Kane Wolves Soccer team overcame adversity on Tuesday afternoon and fought back from two one-goal deficits to give the first-year head coach, Rene Saquin, his first varsity win.

The Wolves used strong defense and constant pressure on the offensive end in the second half to drop the visiting Ridgway Elkers 3-2.

Playing a man down, for the second consecutive game, following an early red card, Coach Saquin switched things up on both ends of the field. The adjustments worked and the Wolves picked up their first "W" of the year.

"That's something you hate to see [red card]," said Saquin. "I have to look back on the film. I told them, they played their hearts out. They all moved. When you're down a player that's something you don't have time to practice for. They played hard. We had to change our formation again and it seemed to work."

The Wolves received goals from John Feikls, Patrick Detsch, and Isaiah Holt along with 2 assists from Clayton Detrick to pick up the win. Brennan Schultz was strong again in goal, facing 12 shots and surrendering two scores.

With 20:55 remaining Detsch fought through defenders and hit a great shot to tie the game at 2. Through two games, Detsch has been the driving force on offense.

Dominick Stage was the driving force for the Elkers with two header goals on the day. Clayton Zilkofski and Joshua Calla shared goalie duties for Ridgway. They faced 14 Kane shots, allowing three goals.

Shultz made several key stops late in the game and the Wolves picked up the 3-2 win. Kane improves to 1-1 and will travel to Coudersport on Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. start.