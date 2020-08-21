Wolves soccer team preparing for season

Kane High soccer coach Raineldo Saquin and several players were on the practice field Thursday for a voluntary workout for a season they hope becomes a reality. The PIAA is meeting today to announce a decision on moving forward with fall sports.

According to PIAA guidelines teams were able to begin voluntary workouts in July once school boards approved the health and safety plans that were mandated.

Saquin is happy to be on the field and knows his players feel the same. “They appreciate it more than anyone. They love it. After [the PIAA meeting today] we’re hoping for a season. They’ve been working hard for it,” he said.

The Kane coach who has 24 players signed up for the squad and has been averaging 20 per workout feels his players have adapted admirably dealing with the precautions that have been put in place. “It’s a lot for them. We’re following all the guidelines and everything set forth by the PIAA and our school board. It can be a lot of stress for young people and they’re handling it well,” he said.

Saquin said the team has been conducting team runs as well as the open field workouts. He also said players have been staying in shape at the fitness center in Kane.

The Wolves mentor feels cautiously optimistic about today’s PIAA decision and wants the best for his players. “They’ve been looking really good. It will be sad if we don’t have a season with how good they’re looking and how hard they’re working. Once we get the PIAA decision there is a lot of work that will come from it so we’re just ready to do what we need to do. It’s crazy but everybody is dealing with it,” he said.