Wolves win 41-33 in overtime at Ridgway

The Wolves improved to 7-4 with a 41-33 overtime win in Ridgway Tuesday night. The two teams entered the extra framed tied at 32.

Andy Jekielek scored 13 points to lead the Wolves. Carson Whiteman added eight, Zuke Smith and Mason Zuzek each had six, Matt Deluca five, and Bryce Bizzak hit a three for the Wolves. Domenic Allegretto scored a game-high 15 for Ridgway which ended its regular season 5-8. Kane travels to St. Marys to end the regular season. Games through Tuesday will count towards District 9 playoff seeding.

