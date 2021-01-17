Wolves win wrestling opener over Cameron County

The Wolves opened the season with a, 48-15, home win Saturday vs. Cameron County.

Alex Bechakas (113), Reece Bechakas (145), Luke Ely (160) recorded pins. Ethan Illerbrun (113) Brady Danielson (126), Derek Peterson (132), Logan Johnson (215), and Shawn Nystrom (HWT) were awarded forfeits. Addison Plants fell to CC's Logan Altman, 7-2, and 189-pounder Carter Himes (189) suffered a fall. There was no match at 106-pounds.

The Wolves will host Bradford on Tuesday and Port Allegany on Thursday.