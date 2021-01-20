Wolves wrestlers defeat Bradford

The Wolves wrestling team improved to 2-0 with a 48-6 win over Bradford Tuesday.

Ethan Illerbrun (113), Luke Ely (160),and Addison Plants (172) recorded falls. Alex Bechakas (120), Isaak Johnson (126), Dylan Illerbrun (132), Isaac Smith (152), and Carter Himes (189) were awarded forfeits. There were no matches at 106, 215, and 285. Bradford recorded a fall at 138.

The Wolves will host Port Allegany on Thursday. The Junior High match will start at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.