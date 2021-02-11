Wolves wrestlers ready to compete at Regionals

Kane head wrestling coach, Mike Swartwood, and his assistant - son Mike Jr. are excited to have three Wolves heading to Saturday’s Class AA North West Regional Championships in Sharon.

The three include freshman Ethan Illerbrun (7-1) the 113-pound second-place District 9 finisher, district runner-up 138-pound junior Harley Morris (5-1), and sophomore Luke Ely (7-1) who finished third at 152-pounds.

The top three wrestlers in each class advanced from districts to Saturday's tourney. District 10 enters with the top five from its tournament. Unlike previous years a top-four finish at regionals will not lead to a PIAA championship berth. The top three on Saturday will advance to a Super Regional tournament at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) Saturday, March 6. The top five from the South West Region tournament advance. From there the top four wrestlers in each class will advance to the PIAA championships in Hershey on March 12-13.

Swartwood knows things won’t be easy for the three.

“Heading to regionals is never an easy task. To go in with as few matches as we’ve had is an even tougher task,” he said while at the same time expressing optimism. “These guys are all capable of going down there and winning some matches to punch a ticket to the next level.”

Illerbrun faces Conneaut Area sophomore Kyle Lantz (12-6) the District 10 third-place finisher. The advancer will face the winner of the match between District 10 champ Justin O’Neil (23-4) a Hickory senior and the fifth-place D-10 finisher freshman Brody Beck (17-7) of Cambridge Springs. The bottom of the bracket will see District 9 champ Jacob Carfley (8-1) a junior from Curwensville take on Fort LeBoeuf freshman Jake Bennett (10-7, D10-4), and freshman Chase Bell (16-7, D10-2) of Reynolds wrestles the District 9 third-place finisher sophomore Cole Bish (9-3) of Redbank Valley.

Morris, who was beaten by Johnsonburg’s Nolan Shaffer in the district finals, will wrestle Grove City freshman Hunter Hohman (23-2, D10-3). The winner will take on the victor of the bout between senior Carson Filer (25-2) of Mercer the District 10 champ and Titusville freshman Nate Stearns (13-7, D10-5). Shaffer (13-0) will face Commodore Perry senior Ashten Armagost (11-5) the District 10 fourth-place finisher in the other half of the bracket.

Ely wrestles Titusville sophomore Brock Covell (13-5, D10-2) in the quarters. The winner faces the winner of the bout between District 9 champ senior Taro Tanaka (9-2) of Port Allegany and Sharon senior Seth Evans (12-5, D10-4).

“I like the first-round match ups. If you get past that you’re running into somebody tough – more than likely a District 10 finalist or D9 champ. But, they’re not invincible,” said Swartwood. “We’re not going up against anybody where we would say we have no chance. We might be underdogs but we’ve been there before. We’ve knocked guys off in the past and I like to think we can do it again.”

Quarter-final losers will have a chance to finish as high as third in the consolation rounds.

The three regional wrestlers are healthy going into Saturday’s tournament. Swartwood hasn’t been pushing too hard this week.

“We worked them hard going into districts to try to force some conditioning on them. I felt we were OK. Now, I don’t want to get anybody hurt so we’re trying to maintain what we have and go from there,” he said.

As for making it this far into the season, the Wolves coach couldn’t be happier.

“I’m thrilled we’re here in the postseason and these guys are getting a chance to do their thing,” he said. “I’ve said it before - I wasn’t sure this was going to happen. Heck, we weren’t even sure there was going to be a season at all back in November. I’m ecstatic. These guys are fun to be around and good to work with. They’re all very coachable. You tell them something and they’re watching, hearing, and processing it. It’s nice to see.

The action gets underway at 9:30 a.m. WDDH, 97.5 – The Hound will broadcast the action and will live stream it on its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/975thehoundradio and on its Vimeo page - . https://vimeo.com/laurelmedia.