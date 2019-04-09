Woman hatches request for chickens in Ludlow

A Ludlow woman has hatched a request to permit the raising of chickens in the village.

Linda Bright of 64 Church St., Ludlow, called on the Hamilton Township Board of Supervisors to amend an ordinance that bans chickens and other “farm” animals in Ludlow.

Speaking Monday at a board meeting, Bright said chickens would produce “good fresh eggs.” She said she would keep the egg-producers in a coop rather than let them roam outside as “free range” chickens.

Supervisor Brian Bastow, chairman of the board, said the township officials would contact other municipalities to see “how they handle” requests for chickens in residential areas.

He did not speak against the request for chickens. But he said keeping “roosters” in Ludlow would be “a big problem” due to constant crowing.

Bright, who has lived in Ludlow for 32 years, said the only noise made by chickens is the cackling after they lay an egg.

According to Bright, chickens “don’t have a smell” if the owners “keep the coop clean.” She said chicken feces is used as fertilizer.