Women’s Giving Circle opens membership drive

BRADFORD — The Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County (WGC), a project of the McKean County Community Foundation, invites all area women to join the caring group of community-minded women.

As it grows, this women’s philanthropic organization will provide grant funding for worthy programs and projects implemented by 501c3 organizations in McKean County.

Women from different backgrounds and professions can become change agents in their community by organizing their many contributions, through the giving circle, and donating to select charities.

Members not only help to fund different non-profit organizations, they can also choose to offer their time and talent. All McKean County women are invited to join this new and growing organization.