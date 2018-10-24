Work on physicians' office building at hospital to begin next year

Ground-breaking for a new physicians' office building is planned next year on a vacant site adjacent to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Kane.

The stand-alone building, which was first proposed two years ago, will have 13,659 square feet of space and carry an estimated pricetag of $4.7 million.

The original project called for a building with 19,000 square feet of space with an estimated cost of $7 million.

In presenting the annual hospital report to the Kane area community Tuesday, UPMC-Kane President Mark Papalia said "due diligence" has shown that the new building is definitely needed.

"We're excited to move forward with this," he said.

However, some of the services originally proposed for the new building won't be relocating to this site on the west side of the existing hospital.

The new building will house Kane-based physicians. The building will include 20 rooms for examinations and two rooms for minor procedures, Papalia said.

"We'll be consolidating our Kane operations into one central location," he said in his PowerPoint presentation at a Kane Chamber of Commerce "Business After Hours" forum at the Flickerwood Wine Cellars. More than 40 attended the event.

The building, which is scheduled for completion by April 2020, will feature "tele-health efficient design and flow, including the latest technology," Papalia said.

