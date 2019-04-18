Work underway on high school pool walls

A major project is underway to rebuild the exterior brick wall at the natatorium at Kane Area High School.

Fred Burns, Inc. of Shippenville is the contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed by June 28.

Jessica Gabriel, school district business manager, said the cost of the $196,000 project would be covered with money set aside in the general fund.

Capital reserve funds are not expected to be tapped.

The bricks and mortar in the building housing the indoor swimming pool have deteriorated over the years, in part because of the high humidity in the heated pool area.