As the clock struck 6 p.m., the stage was set for the grand spectacle that was the 117th McKean County Fair Queen Competition. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
Crowning Glory: The Reign of Jaidyn Goodman as the 2023 McKean County Fair Queen
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Crowning Glory: The Reign of Jaidyn Goodman as the 2023 McKean County Fair Queen
- Artisan Alley Auction at the McKean County Fair Saturday
- Family Fun Day a family tradition at the fair
- Celebrating a lifetime of community dedication: Winnie Edinger receives Lifetime Achievement Award
- Sailing Through Time: A Voyage with the Leif Ericson Viking Ship
- Mount Jewett Swedish Festival 2023: A Viking-themed extravaganza of fun and tradition
- Guiding the crown: Ally Baker's journey as a mentor for fair queen candidates
- Rain doesn’t discourage McKean County Fair attendees
Popular Content
Articles
- Love, legacy, and dedication: The Stroups, 2023 Mount Jewett Swedish Festival King and Queen
- The 2nd Annual Twin Lakes Mushroom Foray: August 25 and 26
- Viking funeral rekindles ancient traditions at Mount Jewett Swedish Festival
- Guiding the crown: Ally Baker's journey as a mentor for fair queen candidates
- Mount Jewett Swedish Festival 2023: A Viking-themed extravaganza of fun and tradition
- The 2023 McKean County Fair begins
- Mount Jewett gears up for the Swedish Festival: Community unity and cultural pride on display
- Crowning Glory: The Reign of Jaidyn Goodman as the 2023 McKean County Fair Queen
- Rain doesn’t discourage McKean County Fair attendees
- Celebrating a lifetime of community dedication: Winnie Edinger receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: