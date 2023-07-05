Donald "Stretch" Reed announced as President of the PSAB at the McWaPEC meeting

Pictured is Donald "Stretch" Reed, Borough Manager of Emporium Borough in Cameron County and President of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

In a recent McWaPEC (McKean, Warren, Potter, Elk, and Cameron counties) meeting held in Port Allegany, it was announced that Donald "Stretch" Reed, Borough Manager of Emporium Borough in Cameron County, was sworn in. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

