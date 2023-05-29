Eagle Scout Honors Fallen Heroes in Memorial Day Speech

Pictured at the Memorial Point in Kane following the Memorial Day Ceremony are Kane VFW, Post 1132, Commander Dave Swanson (left), and Boy Scout (Troop 422) Reese Walker.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

KANE - Reese Walker, a dedicated Eagle Scout from Troop 422, delivered a heartfelt speech on Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Point in Kane. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

