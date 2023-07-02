The Kane community gathered in anticipation on Saturday for a spectacular fireworks display, expertly orchestrated by Ben Asel, a renowned pyrotechnician. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
Explosions of delight: inside the epic fireworks show
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Camp connects trails with towns to foster community, attract tourism
- Explosions of delight: inside the epic fireworks show
- Woodside Oils’s chemist explains the challenges of Birch at Women in Timber
- Kyler Alexis: A Musical Journey of Heritage and Talent
- Funds raised for 4th of July fireworks display in Kane
- Lions Club welcomes "King Lion" John Anderson as the new President
- DEP declares Code Red air quality for McKean County on Wednesday, June 28
- Art in the Wilds: Alexis Rodefer's life-like watercolors illuminate North America's eastern ecosystems
Popular Content
Articles
- Funds raised for 4th of July fireworks display in Kane
- Lions Club welcomes "King Lion" John Anderson as the new President
- DEP declares Code Red air quality for McKean County on Wednesday, June 28
- Art in the Wilds: Alexis Rodefer's life-like watercolors illuminate North America's eastern ecosystems
- Art in the Wilds Board of Directors Discusses Challenges and Celebrates Artistic Growth
- Woodside Oils’s chemist explains the challenges of Birch at Women in Timber
- Alumni Weekend: Packed with fun events for all
- A journey of artistic discovery: Kalpana Lehman's glass creations
- PA Proud: The Wilds Sonshine Factory open for sneak peak
- Kyler Alexis: A Musical Journey of Heritage and Talent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: