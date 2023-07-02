Explosions of delight: inside the epic fireworks show

Pictured is Ben Asel with Avacyn Clause, the honored guest chosen to start the show, alongside her little brother Godric.

 Photo submitted

The Kane community gathered in anticipation on Saturday for a spectacular fireworks display, expertly orchestrated by Ben Asel, a renowned pyrotechnician. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you