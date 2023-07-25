Saturday marked the exhilarating arrival of the annual Squatchfest at the Kane Family Drive-In. A music lover's paradise, the event boasted an impressive lineup. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
From rocking rhythms to UFO lights: A night of music, thrills, and anticipation
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Keep calm and pour on: 3rd annual Kane Wine Walk
- From rocking rhythms to UFO lights: A night of music, thrills, and anticipation
- Kane's 5th National Night Out: August 21
- Sasquatch's gift: A child chosen at Squatchfest receives a guitar
- Resilience and reverence: The Kinzua Bridge, Park, and MJ2KB Trail's historic journey
- Trail of the Year & Kinzua Bridge anniversaries celebration
- FBI agent speaks with Kane community on online sexploitation and sextortion
- Squatchfest 2023: Bigger and badder than Squatch himself
Popular Content
Articles
- Sasquatch's gift: A child chosen at Squatchfest receives a guitar
- Squatchfest 2023: Bigger and badder than Squatch himself
- Trail of the Year & Kinzua Bridge anniversaries celebration
- Resilience and reverence: The Kinzua Bridge, Park, and MJ2KB Trail's historic journey
- Escaped fugitive caught
- Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad train derails in Mount Jewett
- Spotted Lanternfly grows closer to McKean County
- Kane Borough Council explores solutions for business district parking
- From rocking rhythms to UFO lights: A night of music, thrills, and anticipation
- Kane's 5th National Night Out: August 21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: