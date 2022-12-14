Grant Awarded to the Mount Jewett Hilltop Heritage Coalition

Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Pictured left to right are Bob Esch who is Board President of the McKean County Community Foundation, Commissioner Cliff Lane, Commissioner Carol Duffy, MJHHC Board Secretary Marilyn Compton, MJHHC Board President Kelly Barr Hughes, and Commissioner Tom Kreiner.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Grants were awarded to 40 organizations through McKean County's portion of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Nonprofit 501(c)(3) and faith-based organizations that provide services to the public were notified that they were awarded a grant. The full story can be read in Thursday's edition of The Kane Republican.

