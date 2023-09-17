Harvesting success through togetherness: Kinzua Bridge State Park's Fall Festival

Pictured is Wil Antrim, MJ2KB Trail Club Member, grilling hot dogs at the Kinzua Bridge State Park's Fall Festival, radiating joy as he adds a sizzling touch to the event's delectable offerings.

 By Theresa Auriemmo

At Kinzua Bridge State Park's Fall Festival on Saturday, MJ2KB Trail Club Member Wil Antrim took charge of the grill, filling the air with the enticing aroma of sizzling hot dogs. This event, organized by the Kinzua Bridge Foundation, was a collaborative effort involving volunteers, local organizations, and community members. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

