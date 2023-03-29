Homelessness Consortium and Kane Outreach - resources and connections

Pictured are Homeless and Employment Services Program Director for the YWCA, Bobbi Mead, Dawn Stefani from the Kane First United Methodist Church, and KACC's Executive Director and the Human Services Secretary for the Salvation Army Unit of Kane, Michelle Palmer

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The Consortium would much rather help people find ways to avoid eviction and being homeless. The YWCA, being on the forefront of helping people become homeless, can help get individuals or families help by pushing them onto the right programs. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Tags

Recommended for you