Honoring the American Flag: Kane VFW and Elks Unite for Flag Day Ceremony

Pictured are members of the Kane Elks at the Flag Day Ceremony at the Kane VFW, Post 1132. From left to right are Leading Knight Joe Thornburg, Exalted Ruler Hank Feikls, and Secretary Lorri Forquer.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The Kane VFW, Post 1132, joined forces with the Kane Elks, #329, to host a solemn and patriotic Flag Day Ceremony. The event commenced with an introduction by Kane VFW member Dave Kearney, who introduced Exalted Ruler Hank Feikls from the Kane Elks, emphasizing the significance of the occasion. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Recommended for you