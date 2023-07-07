Joshua's Bandaids for Smiles initiative will not only adorn the wounds of young cancer patients but also symbolize a community's unwavering support and belief in the power of a smile. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
Joshua's Band-aids for Smiles: bringing joy to young cancer patients
- By Theresa Auriemmo
