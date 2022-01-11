Kane Area Community Center - We Care Hygiene Kit Project

Providing basic hygiene products to those who are in need makes it possible to eliminate humiliation, promote good hygiene, offer hope and dignity, and help build self-confidence. Dion Sanders said, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.” This doesn’t just apply to being a professional athlete. Imagine being in the classroom. When you feel good about yourself, you take pride in your school work and you’ll get better grades. With your help, we can help by giving the basics to those who may need them such as Shampoo and conditioner, shower gel, toothbrush and toothpaste, dental floss, razors and shaving gel, deodorant, hairbrush and comb, bath towel and washcloth, bath scrubby puffy, feminine products, acne pads, and q-tips.
At the KACC we have made it a habit of every once in a while making up bags full of the items listed and send them home with all the kids in our after-school program. We do this so that no one child is ever singled out.
We try to make it a fun giveaway. If we see a need for one, we share with all and have the “stinky kids’ conversation. At first, there is lots of giggling about it and then it’s “What’d you get? I got XYZ. Oh Man, smell this!” While most of the time it’s the boys that we worry about, sometimes we have to have “girl chats” too. We also share these bags with adults and seniors in need. Some of the adult folks that we work with are in need of these items too and we try to help as we can.
Why are we sharing this with you all? Well, our cupboards are bare and we could use some community crowdsourcing. We’d like to ask that the next time you’re out shopping if maybe you could grab an extra deodorant or shower gel and donate it to the KACC? It would be a big help. We know that we ask a lot of our community and we appreciate every donation that you make. This isn’t a big ask, most of the items on this list can be picked up for a dollar or two. We purchased all of these items at the Kane Family Dollar store for under $4 each. The feminine products and acne pads were the most expensive. Donations can be dropped off at the KACC anytime. We have a donation box by the front doors. Please and many thanks in advance. You’re contributions to the Kane Area Community Center are very helpful and we appreciate your continued support and encouragement in helping us to make a difference.
Michelle Palmer, Executive Director of the KACC, commented, “A person’s self-confidence can have a huge effect on productivity, self-efficacy, relationships with peers, and overall happiness. Providing a few basic hygiene products probably won’t save the world, but sure can make a difference to a person who maybe needs a boost to their self-esteem. I’m excited to team up with some great Kane Area High School Students for this project. I’ve known them all since they were little kids coming to the center to play and eat pancakes with Santa and the Easter Bunny. It’s great to see how much they love their community and how they want to help with We Care Hygiene Kits.”
Jake Costanzo said, “Hygiene is an extremely important aspect of living a more calm and fun life. Whether you are in school or doing an activity with friends or family, it is an extreme stress reliever. Everything is much easier when you feel good about your own self-esteem.”
“Hygiene is important for both girls and boys of all ages,” said Kayleiana Rhodes. “Many people don’t have the ability to get hygiene projects. With this project, we want to make all products available for everyone. It definitely makes you feel better about yourself when you take the time to care for yourself and have the resources to do so.”
Jenny Crowley, Miss McKean County said, “Hygiene is so important for everyone of all ages! However, today, reliable hygiene products such as body wash, feminine products, and acne wash are often harder to come by and more expensive for the average person. Hygiene is essential for life functions and self-confidence. In school, unfortunately, the hygiene status of a student can make or break their friendships and self-assurance. And in all aspects of society, hygiene is important for formal and social matters such as interviews and first impressions. Hygiene should be more easily available for all, and all should be informed of the importance of hygiene.”