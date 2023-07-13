Kane Borough Council explores solutions for business district parking

Kane Borough Council members review a bird's-eye view of the suggested parking areas in the business district, evaluating potential options for increasing parking capacity. Pictured are Kane Borough's Mayor, Brandy Schimp (left) and Councilman Jack Zelina (right).

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The Kane Borough Council meeting on Wednesday centered around the pressing issue of augmenting the available parking spaces within the public parking business district of Kane. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

