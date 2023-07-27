Kane Family Drive-In makes history with "Sound of Freedom" screening

Pictured are cars eagerly queuing up along Route 6, waiting to enter the Wednesday Kane Drive-In for a captivating screening of "Sound of Freedom," setting a record-breaking turnout for the popular outdoor theater.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

In a record-breaking turnout on Wednesday, the Kane Family Drive-In, owned by Lowell and Jackie Watts, saw its busiest weekday in the eight years since their ownership of the establishment. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

