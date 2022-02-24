Kane Rotary Donates to The Lutheran Home at Kane

Pictured (left to right) is: Jonathan Pomeroy, Rotary member; Dale McLaughlin, Rotary member: Christina Tigani, Rotary President: Charlotte Floravit, LHK CEO; Marie Goode, LHK Director of Nursing; and Loren Kumher, Rotary member. 

 Photo Submitted

The Lutheran Home at Kane recently received a generous $3000 donation from the Kane Rotary club for the purpose of purchasing a Seca Medical Vital Sign Analyzer.  This system, typically called “a nurse on wheels”, is used by nursing personnel including nurse aides, LPN’s and RN’s.  Read the full story in February 25, 2022, paper.

