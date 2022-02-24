The Lutheran Home at Kane recently received a generous $3000 donation from the Kane Rotary club for the purpose of purchasing a Seca Medical Vital Sign Analyzer. This system, typically called “a nurse on wheels”, is used by nursing personnel including nurse aides, LPN’s and RN’s. Read the full story in February 25, 2022, paper.
featured
Kane Rotary Donates to The Lutheran Home at Kane
Latest News
- Children’s Museum is Coming to Kane
- Kane Rotary Donates to The Lutheran Home at Kane
- Dressed in camo to show love and support
- Gisele Barreto Fetterman - making sure everyone has access to quality food
- Applications Due Soon - Art in the Wilds Call For Artists
- Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman – Candidate for United States Senator
- Dawson Street Prayer Video
- Borough of Kane Council Regular Meeting – “special visitor”
Popular Content
Articles
- Gisele Barreto Fetterman - making sure everyone has access to quality food
- Children’s Museum is Coming to Kane
- Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman – Candidate for United States Senator
- Kane Rotary Donates to The Lutheran Home at Kane
- Borough of Kane Council Regular Meeting – “special visitor”
- LHK Employee of the Month
- Dressed in camo to show love and support
- Applications Due Soon - Art in the Wilds Call For Artists
- Dawson Street Prayer Video
- Kane brewery debuts official beer of Groundhog Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: