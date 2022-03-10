Kane’s Business of the Year for 2021

Pictured are the Kitchen Crew.  In the front row (left to right) are Shirley A. Moore, Beverly Lupole, Stephen Stanko, and Sherilyn Ruggiers.  In the back row (left to right) are Jim Lenaway, Roz Jordan, Lynn Avenali, Robert Johnson, Frank Royer, Director Beth Lenaway.  Missing from the photo is Grace Yasurek, Kathy Payne, and Kathy Todd.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Beth Lenaway said, “We have served almost 22,000 meals in the last two years.  As of March 31st, we are no longer going to be delivering home delivery meals.  That came from the governor.  So, we are going back to a more normal April 1st."  Please read the full story in The Kane Republican edition on March 11th.

