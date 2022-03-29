Kane VFW donates for all new KPD Body Cams

On March 17th, Kane VFW Commander of Post 1132, Dave Swanson, invited the Kane Police Department, Mayor Brandy Schimp, and Pennsylvania State Jr. Vice Commander, David “Spike” Gyger to the Kane VFW to present a $1,660.00 check to the Kane Police Department for all new body cams.
