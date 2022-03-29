Kane VFW donates for all new KPD Body Cams

Pictured in the front (left to right) is KPD William Nichols, Kane PD Chief Heath Boyer, KVFW Barry Kinney, KVFW Ron Larson, Commander of Post 1132, KVFW Dave Swanson, and Pennsylvania State Jr. Vice Commander, David “Spike” Gyger.  In the back row (left to right) are Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp, KPD Derrick Snyder, and KVFW Dave Kearney.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

On March 17th, Kane VFW Commander of Post 1132, Dave Swanson, invited the Kane Police Department, Mayor Brandy Schimp, and Pennsylvania State Jr. Vice Commander, David “Spike” Gyger to the Kane VFW to present a $1,660.00 check to the Kane Police Department for all new body cams.

