Kane VFW Leads Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Veterans and Fallen Heroes

Pictured from left to right are Kane VFW (Post 1132) Commander Dave Swanson, Kane VFW Quartermaster Jerry Bigley, Jr. Vice Commander Ron Larson, and mother of SSG Ken VanGiesen, Sue VanGiesen.

 By Theresa Auriemmo

Commander Dave Swanson, leading the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony at Memorial Point following the Memorial Day Parade, commenced the event on Monday as he expressed gratitude for the Kane High Marching Band. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

